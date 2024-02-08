EU preparing contingency plans as risk of Trump reelection rattles bloc – Bloomberg

The European Commission is reportedly already paying special attention to the scenario of the November elections in which Trump becomes the winner

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The European Union is working on a formal assessment of the upcoming November vote, including how a possible re-election of Donald Trump will look and planning how to respond to any punitive trade measures that could hit the bloc if he wins the US election, reported Bloomberg with reference to a high-ranking official who is familiar with the preparations.

He noted that the European Commission is already in preparation paying special attention to the scenario in which Trump comes out on top.

According to the source of the publication, the style of the 45th American president is becoming increasingly aggressive, and it is generally accepted among the member countries of the bloc that another term of Trump will mean coercive actions, such as tariffs aimed at the EU. He emphasized that the EU countries are obliged to prepare for what will happen.

The publication has learned that the Trump team is planning a potential series of actions against the EU, which could include a broad minimum tariff of 10%, as well as possible countermeasures against European taxes on digital services, which are implicitly aimed at American technology leaders.

As Bloomberg recalls, during the presidency of Donald Trump, Washington introduced tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU, citing national security considerations. The European Union responded with its own countermeasures, and in 2021 reached an understanding on this issue with the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden.

European officials worry that the United States may end aid to Ukraine and even try to withdraw from NATO if Trump wins the presidential election. In January, Trump already stated that his attitude towards the North Atlantic Alliance depends on NATO's attitude towards the United States.

A number of US officials believe that after a probable victory in the elections, Trump will appoint people to key government positions who will negatively change the foreign policy of the United States towards China, NATO and Ukraine.

Besdies, the US Congress approved a law that prohibits presidents from withdrawing from NATO without the approval of the Senate or an act of Congress. These are preemptive measures based on the concerns of the United States and its European allies about a hypothetical Trump leadership. Analysts believe that Trump, becoming president, could try to withdraw the United States from NATO.

On January 21, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and endorsed Trump.