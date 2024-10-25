EU and China react to reports of North Korean military involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine

China continues to call the war a "crisis" and call for a "political settlement", while the EU is alarmed and condemns this development

Lin Jian (Photo by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China)

The European Union and China have reacted to reports of North Korean military involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war, with the EU expressing deep concern and Beijing denying any knowledge of such involvement.

The EU stated that it is "deeply alarmed" by these reports and called on North Korea to cease its support for the Russian military.

In a statement, the EU said that such involvement would constitute a "serious breach of international law" and would have "serious consequences for European and global peace and security."

"Russia’s deepening military cooperation with the DPRK sends a clear message: despite its stated readiness to negotiate, Russia is not sincerely interested in a just, comprehensive and lasting peace," the EU statement read.

The bloc also noted that Russia's actions are escalating the conflict and that Moscow is "desperately seeking any help for its war," including from those who seriously disrupt global peace and security.

Meanwhile, China stated that it has no information about North Korean military involvement in the war on the side of Russia.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to a question from a journalist from the South Korean news agency Yonhap regarding reports of North Korean troops being sent to Russia. Lin said, "China does not have information on that."

He also reiterated China's position on the "Ukraine crisis" (as China traditionally refers to the genocidal war launched by Russia against Ukraine), stating that it is "consistent and clear."

"We hope all parties will promote the deescalation of the situation and strive for a political settlement," Lin added.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged for the first time the presence of North Korean soldiers and officers in Russia. Previously, Washington had stated that it did not have confirmation of these reports.

In light of the information about North Korean military involvement, South Korea has not ruled out the possibility of providing military aid to Ukraine.