EU Commissioner Kubilius: The world is moving in a direction where Russia is the biggest threat

The European Commissioner is confident that the Russian threat is understood not only by the Eastern European countries bordering the Russian Federation

Andryus Kubilyus (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

The world is moving in a direction where Russia will be considered the greatest threat. This opinion was expressed by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with LRT.

As Kubilius noted, the Russian Federation is not only an authoritarian, but also an aggressive country, which distinguishes it among other authoritarian states in the world and poses a great danger.

According to the European Commissioner, in Europe, the Russian threat is understood not only by the eastern countries that share borders with Russia, but also by other EU members.

"Of course, they may not see the Russian threat as acutely as we do, although it is quite obvious that if Russia were to launch aggression against any NATO and EU country, all of Europe would suffer – economically, financially, etc.," he said.

Kubilius cited Spain and Italy as examples.

"There is a lot of concern in Spain about threats from the south, from Africa. But if we look at the assessments of the Spaniards or Italians themselves, they see that Russia is very actively involved in increasing these threats from the south," he said.

According to him, a common understanding of the threats encourages European leaders to speak out with complete unanimity in support of the financial programs proposed by the European Commission.

"There were no objections or reservations regarding the approval of these programs. This shows that the understanding is strong enough," he summed up.