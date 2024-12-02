EU support for Ukraine is investment in security, not charity, says top European diplomat Kallas

The EU's chief diplomat stressed that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine requires strengthening defense and security

Kaja Kallas (Photo: Kaja Kallas/Facebook)

Supporting Ukraine is not charity but an investment in European and global security, said Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne.

Kallas emphasized that aid to Ukraine must be viewed through the lens of security, including food and cybersecurity, as well as managing migration challenges.

"Defense industries are crucial because a war is ongoing on European soil in Ukraine, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin shows no signs of abandoning his goals," she said.

Kallas argued that Ukraine’s victory aligns with U.S. interests, especially amid concerns about China’s growing influence. She highlighted collaboration between Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China as a pressing global challenge.

"If the U.S. wants to remain the world’s strongest nation, it must address Russia. The simplest way to achieve this is to help Ukraine win the war," she said, expressing confidence in continuing bipartisan U.S. congressional support for Ukraine.

On December 1, Kallas assumed her role as EU foreign policy chief, succeeding Josep Borrell. During her first visit to Kyiv, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Ukraine.

The European Parliament recently approved a new European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen.