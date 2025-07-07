Europe is working with the US to increase pressure on Putin – German Foreign Ministry

There is a dialogue underway regarding the possibility of increasing pressure on the dictator, Wadephul said

Johann Wadephul (Photo: DUMITRU DORU / EPA)

Europe is working with the United States to increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a meeting in Prague with her Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, reports Radio Prague International.

According to Wadephul, Europe is in dialogue with the United States regarding the possibility of increasing pressure on Putin. The German official stressed that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union and NATO, and also emphasized that the Russian war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against peace and security in Europe.