Even if all allies unite, we still will not recognize territories occupied by Russia – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president emphasized that at the same time, everything possible must be done to end the hot stage of the Russo-Ukrainian war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed that Ukraine will not legally recognize the territories occupied by Russia, emphasizing the need to end the active phase of the war, as stated during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council.

When asked if it would be acceptable for Ukraine to "give" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the territories he has seized in the east as part of a future peace agreement, Zelenskyy responded that he does not believe Putin currently has any vision for ending the war under conditions where Ukraine remains strong and independent.

"Legally, we will not recognize—no matter who wants it, even if all the allies in the world unite—we will not recognize the occupied territories. This is impossible. These or other territories, until we return there, will always be occupied by Russia for us," the president said.

He stressed that there will be no forgiveness or legal recognition, but everything must be done to end the active phase of the war.

Zelenskyy also highlighted that Ukrainians will not be able to simply resume their lives without the assurance that the enemy will not return tomorrow. People will not be able to bring their children back from abroad, soldiers will not be able to leave the trenches, and investors will not come knowing that Ukraine does not have 100% security guarantees.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump assured him that he would do everything to end the war in 2025.

On Tuesday, Trump stated that he does not rule out new sanctions against Russia and additional weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces if Putin does not engage in negotiations.