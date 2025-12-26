Ex-head of the SBU in Kharkiv region pays bail and is detained again at the exit from the pre-trial detention center

Dudin received a new suspicion from the SBI – of organizing the illegal seizure of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration building in the first hours of a large-scale war

Photo: DBR

The former head of the Kharkiv Regional Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, Roman Dudin, has received a new suspicion of organizing the illegal seizure of the building of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and attempting to remove the leadership of the Regional Military Administration in the first hours of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. This was reported to by State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI detains Dudin while trying to get out on bail.

He paid more than UAH 4.2 million, but law enforcement officers notified him of a new suspicion.

According to law enforcement, Dudin, having information about Russia's February 24, 2022, offensive operation on the territory of Ukraine, "being convinced of its success," allegedly organized an attempt to seize state power, as well as the seizure of a building that supports the activities of a state body, in order to interfere with the normal operation of the institution.

If convicted, he faces five to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As you can see in the photo, the detention takes place near the pre-trial detention center: