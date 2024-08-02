Explosions ring out in Russia's Kursk overnight after alleged drone attack – video

Videos of the sounds of explosions in different areas of the city were shared in local Telegram channels

Kremlin. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

Russia reported yet another drone attack on Kursk. The local authorities confirm that there were explosions at night, and that air defense forces and means were operating in the region, announced the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Aleksey Smirnov.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The local authorities previously declared the "threat of missile strikes", and then there was a message about the danger of a drone attack in Kursk Oblast.

Videos of the sounds of explosions in different areas of the city were shared in local Telegram channels.

Explosions in Russia's Kursk Oblast have been heard almost every day since mid-July 2024.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out attacks on a TV tower, a low-voltage equipment factory, several oil depots and electrical substations.

On July 31, the Ukrainian forces struck a Russian warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment near the city of Kursk.