F-16 crash: Ukraine's army chief promises investigation results soon

Pilot Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes died on August 26 while repelling an attack from Russia. He was piloting an F-16 fighter

F-16 fighters (Photo from Volodymyr Zelenskyi Telegram channel)

Results of the investigation into the F-16 crash, in which pilot Oleksii Mes died on August 26, will be announced soon, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with CNN.

"I think the results of the investigation will be known to everyone shortly. And on the one hand, we are not going to hide it [fact of the tragedy], but on the other hand, the effectiveness of the use of these aircraft has been proven by the results – the destruction of four cruise missiles by a pair of F-16s," he stated.

Syrskyi said that Ukrainian pilots were well-prepared. They underwent training in allied countries' educational institutions, and overall, the best military personnel with experience in successful aircraft use were chosen for this task [repelling the Russian massive attack].

