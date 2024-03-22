British Royal Air Force completes training of additional 10 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

This group will now move on to advanced flight training conducted by the French Air Force

Almost a full squadron of Ukrainian pilots completed the basic flight training course on F-16 fighter jets in United Kingdom, reported the press service of the British government.

The pilots underwent basic flight, ground and language training. This group will now move on to advanced flight training conducted by the French Air Force and then learn to fly F-16 fighter jets.

"They will one day form the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine’s skies from Putin’s forces," the message reads.

The British government said the effort was the country's key contribution to the United States, Denmark and Netherlands-led Air Capability Coalition, which is helping to build an air force made up of modern fighter jets.

The NYT published an article on March 11, which indicated that a less than full Ukrainian squadron will be ready for combat sorties on F-16 fighters by the summer of this year, but there will not be enough planes for everyone, because by the time the pilots return to Ukraine, from the 45 fighter jets pledged by European allies only six F-16s will be delivered.

On March 1, the then spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, reported that Ukrainian pilots are already practicing the task of striking air and ground targets on F-16 fighters, training tactical techniques.

On March 18, it was reported that Romania agreed to train 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at the training center at the Feteşti Air Base.

On March 20, the spokesman of the Pentagon, Major General Patrick Ryder, said that the F-16 fighters will have certain restrictions, in particular – the border of Russia. The purpose of providing Ukraine with aircraft is to focus on the protection of Ukraine's territory within its borders.