Fedorov: Distribution of drones for the Armed Forces has been digitized – now delivery is two to three times faster

The newly appointed minister of Defense spoke about the automated system of supplying drones for the military

A Ukrainian soldier with a drone (Illustrative photo: 35th Separate Marine Brigade)

The Ministry of Defense has digitized the distribution of drones in the Armed Forces, allowing units to receive drones faster, said new head of the department Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Rapid logistics of enemy munitions is a key challenge for the effectiveness of units on the battlefield. the "manual" distribution of drones between units caused a number of problems: duplication of applications, slow issuance, human error, and outdated data. The military could not plan operations without a clear understanding of the timeframe for receiving UAVs," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that the Defense Ministry has introduced a "fully automated" distribution of drones among military units.

According to the official, the time from the delivery of the drone to the warehouse to its receipt by the military has now been reduced by two to three times, to about one day.

The minister added that automation allows the defense ministry to receive high-quality data that allows it to make decisions:

→ view applications from departments in real time in a single system;

→ know the volume of drones in warehouses;

→ "create orders for the issuance of [drones] in minutes";

→ plan deliveries without delays and duplication.

The minister also added that the system includes the entire UAV supply chain, from procurement to delivery to the defense.

"For the military, this means faster deliveries and more accurate planning. For the state, it means transparent control of supplies," the official summarized.