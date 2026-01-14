Protection of the sky, technology, frontline support, and the military-technical complex: Zelenskyy names Fedorov's priorities

President met with the new head of the Defense Ministry

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Presidential Office)

In his new position as minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov will prioritize air defense, the development of military technologies and frontline support, as well as solving problems with territorial acquisition centers (TCCs), reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the newly appointed official.

"The main thing is to protect the sky. There are specific solutions that should be implemented as soon as possible," the head of state said, without giving details.

The next priority, the president said, is to "significantly strengthen the technological component" in cooperation with the military to stop the advance of the invaders on the front line, and to resolve "problematic issues" with the supply of the front line.

In particular, Zelenskyy announced an audit of defense funding.

"Mykhailo will present ways to close the deficit. We are also preparing solutions to increase the financial support of our soldiers on the front line," the Head of State added.

Separate work is underway to supply drones – the Defense Ministry is to introduce a "basic level of provision" of combat brigades with such weapons, as well as the purchase of specialized drones to defeat the occupiers "at a greater depth of the front," the president explained.

"Thirdly, the Ministry of Defense will propose systemic solutions to the problems that have accumulated with the TCC. Decisions have already been made that ensure fairer distribution of personnel between combat brigades," Zelenskyy said.

However, he acknowledged that "much more extensive changes" are needed in the mobilization process, which will provide more opportunities for both the defense and security forces and economic processes in Ukraine.