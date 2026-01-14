Rada appoints Fedorov as Defense Minister

Mikhail Fedorov (Photo: t.me/zedigital)

The Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on January 14 voted for the purpose Mikhail Fedorov for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The decision was made with 277 votes in favor.

From Servants of the people there were 171 votes, 17 votes each from European solidarity, Platform for Life and Peace and Trust, from Homeland – two votes, 13 votes from Holos, 14 votes from Renewal of Ukraine, and 12 votes from For the Future.

Prior to that, on January 13, the Council dismissed Fedorov from the post of head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Denys Shmyhal – from the post of head of the Defense Ministry. 270 and 265 MPs voted in favor, respectively.

But on the same day, the Verkhovna Rada failed to nominate Fedorov to head the Defense Ministry – there were not enough votes.