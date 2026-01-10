Zelensky expects Fedorov to be appointed to the Defense Ministry in the near future

The head of state met with first deputy PM on the plan of defense of Ukraine

Mykhailo Fedorov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Mykhailo Fedorov as minister of Defense. The head of state said this in a video message.

Zelenskyy reported on Fedorov's report on the plan to defend Ukraine, adding that they discussed "strategic things." The Ukrainian president expects parliamentarians to support official for the post of Defense Minister next week (January 12-18).

The President added that Ukraine has action plans for both defense and diplomacy, and it depends only on the "determination of partners" which one will become the main one in 2026.

"The war must be ended. To do this, we need to put pressure on Russia. Anyone who speaks the language of ballistics and Shahed will not understand anything but force. We are working to make the world act effectively," the Head of State added.

Earlier, on January 9, Fedorov resigned from the post of first deputy prime minister – minister of Digital Transformation. The current head of the Defense Ministry Denys Shmyhal did the same. He is to become the next Minister of Energy.

The candidate for defense minister is submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the president, after which MPs vote for it.