The Rada received resignations from Shmyhal and Fedorov
Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: Facebook account of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada)

Parliament receives resignation letters from the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov. About reported chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

On Friday, January 9, the speaker said that he had received resignations from two ministers, Shmyhal and Fedorov. Stefanchuk published the relevant documents.

He promised that the parliament would consider them "in the near future" in accordance with the established procedure.

Shmyhal has served as Minister of Defense since July 17, 2025. Prior to that, he served as Prime Minister for more than five years.

Fedorov has been Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation since 2019.

