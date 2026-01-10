The government has decided on the candidate for minister of Justice after Halushchenko

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Maslov may head the Ministry of Justice

Denys Maslov, Kyrylo Budanov, and Iryna Mudra (Photo: Facebook of the latter)

The candidate for the post of minister of Justice is a member of parliament from Servants of the people Denys Maslov. About said deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra after a meeting with the elected official and the chief of the OP Kyrylo Budanov.

"If the Verkhovna Rada supports his [Maslov's] candidacy, he will head the Ministry. I wish him success in this responsible work. I am confident that under his leadership, the Ministry of Justice will transform from a procedural administrator into a body that truly shapes legal policy in the country and is the main advocate of the state," the official wrote.

At the same time, she added that she would remain the deputy head of the OP.

"I focus on the coordination of justice and justice-related issues in Ukraine, as well as on the formation and implementation of Ukraine's international policy in terms of ensuring justice and bringing Russia to justice for its armed aggression," she explained.

Maslov is the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy and one of the most influential MPs. In December, his candidacy for the post of minister reported LIGA.net's interlocutor in the presidential Office. According to him, this offer was made to Maslov by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the MP noted LIGA.net that the Ministry of Justice is responsible for implementing many of the provisions of the Roadmap on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and that the Rada's support is needed to implement these points.

To appoint Maslov, the prime minister Yulia Sviridenko must submit his candidacy to the Verkhovna Rada, after which MPs must vote for him.

Previous ministers of justice, Herman Halushchenko (who previously headed the Ministry of Energy), and Energy, Svetlana Grinchuk, were dismissed due to the investigation of large-scale corruption in the energy sector ("Mindgate"). This happened back in November 2025.