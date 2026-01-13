Rada dismisses Ministers Shmyhal and Fedorov from their posts

Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at a meeting on January 13 voted for dismissal Denys Shmyhal from the post of head of the Ministry of Defense.

265 MPs cast their votes in favor.

From Servants of the people 180 deputies supported the decision to dismiss Shmyhal, from Homeland – 17, Platform for Life and Peace – 16, Restoring Ukraine – 11, For the Future – 12, and Dovira – 18.

The European Solidarity and Holos parties did not cast a single vote in support of the decision.

Voting of the Council (video screenshot)

Parliament also supported the resignation of Mikhail Fedorov from the post of Minister of Digital Transformation – 270 votes in favor. on January 10, the President stated that counts on the appointment Fedorov to head the Defense Ministry in the near future.

Voting for Fedorov (video screenshot)