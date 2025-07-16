Ukrainian government of Shmyhal resigns

The dismissal of the Cabinet was supported by 261 MPs

Denys Shmyhal (Illustrative photo: Verkhovna Rada press service)

Verkhovna Rada votes to dismiss of prime minister Denys Shmyhal, which implies the resignation of the entire government. This was reported from the broadcast, which the MP of the Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak led from the meeting room.

The prime minister was dismissed by 261 MPs. No MPs voted against the motion, and four abstained. 55 of those present did not vote.

All ministers have now been given the status of acting ministers until a new government is appointed.

Shmygal officially resigned from his post july 15. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested lead the government the current First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko. At the same time, he supported shmyhal's candidacy for the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, the current head of the defense ministry Rustem Umerov can become as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

Shmyhal has held the prime ministerial post since March 2020, the longest in history.