MPs fail to nominate Fedorov to head the Defense Ministry

MPs do not have enough votes to put the appointment of a new defense minister to the floor

Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The Verkhovna Rada did not have enough votes to put the appointment to a vote Mykhailo Fedorov as the new head of the Ministry of Defense. This is evidenced by broadcast parliamentary sessions.

The situation arose after the Rada failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as first vice prime minister – energy minister due to a lack of votes.

In this regard, the head of the presidential faction Servant of the people David Arakhamia suggested changing the agenda and appointing a defense minister.

However, the parliament failed to vote in favor of moving to Fedorov immediately: only 206 MPs out of 226 needed to pass the decision supported this initiative.

After that, the speaker of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk gathered the heads of the factions for a meeting.

MP from Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that all personnel issues have been resolved for today, and the next attempt to make appointments will be on Wednesday, January 14.