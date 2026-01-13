Rada supports dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of SBU Head

MPs voted 235 in favor of Malyuk's dismissal after a parliamentary committee supported the decision

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on meeting on January 13, she voted in favor of the president's proposal Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding dismissal Vasyl Malyuk from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

235 MPs supported the decision as a whole. Forty-seven MPs were against, nine abstained, and 36 did not vote.

From Servants of the people "168 deputies voted in favor, from Homeland – 11, Platform for Life and Peace – 12, Restoring Ukraine – 10, For the Future – 11, and Dovira – 18.

Representatives of the European Solidarity and the Voice received zero votes in support of the decision to release Malyuk.

Before that, the Rada Defense Committee supported this motion 12 votes in favor.

Voting of the Council (video screenshot)