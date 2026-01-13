Rada supports dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of SBU Head
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on meeting on January 13, she voted in favor of the president's proposal Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding dismissal Vasyl Malyuk from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
235 MPs supported the decision as a whole. Forty-seven MPs were against, nine abstained, and 36 did not vote.
From Servants of the people "168 deputies voted in favor, from Homeland – 11, Platform for Life and Peace – 12, Restoring Ukraine – 10, For the Future – 11, and Dovira – 18.
Representatives of the European Solidarity and the Voice received zero votes in support of the decision to release Malyuk.
Before that, the Rada Defense Committee supported this motion 12 votes in favor.
- on January 5, it was officially announced that The kid resigns from his post. The SBU will be temporarily headed by Alpha commander Yevhen Khmara.
- on January 9, President submitted a request to dismiss Malyuk to the Rada.
- According to the interlocutors LIGA.netthe reason for the resignation of the SBU head was a high-profile publicity Mindgate.
- First committee voting was held on January 12 – Malyuk's dismissal was not supported.
