Rada Committee supports dismissal of Malyuk from SBU post at second attempt

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense supported the President's proposal at the second attempt Volodymyr Zelenskyy on dismissal Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. About this reported people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Voice).

12 members of the committee voted in favor, only Fedir Venislavsky abstained from voting, and five deputies opposed: Roman Kostenko, Solomiya Bobrovska, Vadym Ivchenko, Serhiy Rakhmanin and Iryna Friz.

A Rada meeting is also scheduled for January 13 to discuss this issue. According to Zhelezniak, it will be possible to get more than 226 votes to pass the resolution.

According to Zheleznyak, David Arakhamia said that the SBU head will not be nominated for appointment.

"If we don't support Vasyl Vasylovych now, I don't know what will happen to Khmara. He will have a chance or not, depending on how he proves himself. I am personally in favor of him. If we fail now, Malyuk will be suspended, and Khmara will take over Alpha. We need to give Khmara maximum support and then we will appoint him to the SBU," the MP quoted him as saying.