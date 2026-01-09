Zelenskyy submitted Malyuk's dismissal to the Rada

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a document on the dismissal of Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. About this reported speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He noted that the Rada would consider the president's submission "in the near future" in accordance with the established procedure.

According to the Constitution, the Ukrainian parliament appoints and dismisses the head of the SSU upon the proposal of the president.

Earlier, on January 5, Malyuk resigned as head of the SSU. Instead, president appointed head of the SSU Alpha Special Operations Center Yevheniy Khmara acting chief of the special service.

Lawyers and attorneys noted LIGA.net that in order to appoint the latter, Zelenskyy changed the appropriate procedure.

Two LIGA.net's interlocutors claimed that the reason for Malyuk's resignation was the case of large-scale corruption in the energy sector (the "Mindichgate" case) became public.