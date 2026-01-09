Zelenskyy reshuffles the composition of the Stavka: appoints Budanov and Ivashchenko to new positions

President dismisses ex-head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineka from the Stavka

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Friday, January 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to update the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. The relevant document published on the website of the Presidential Office.

By Decree No. 39/2026, the President approved the following officials as members of the Stavka:

→ Serhiy Boyev, Deputy Minister of Defense;

→ Kirill Budanov, Head of the Presidential Office;

→ Oleg Ivashchenkochief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy dismissed the former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from the Stavka Sergey Deyneko.

The Decree came into force on the day of its publication.

REFERENCE The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff is the highest collegial body of the military leadership of the state under martial law. It is headed by the President. The Staff consists of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Chief of the General Staff, the heads of security and intelligence agencies, and other officials as decided by the President. The composition of the Staff is not fixed and may change depending on the security situation and the needs of defense management. The main task of the Staff is to coordinate the activities of the security and defense sector, make strategic decisions and monitor their implementation.

January 2, Budanov officially headed the OP, while Zelenskyy appointed Ivashchenko as the head of the GUR.

January 4, Zelenskyy dismissed Deyneka from the post of head of the State Border Guard Service. On the same day, he was appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs.