Stavka approved the process of assigning soldiers to combat brigades: the OP provided details

The army should have a clear system that will allow commanders to plan recovery and training of personnel, the OP says

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff approved the decision on the distribution of people in brigades and the mechanism for the General Staff to reorganize the process. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted that the military from the units performing tasks at the front have often talked about this, and it is time to implement it. According to Zelenskyy, the distribution of people between the brigades will significantly help strengthen Ukraine's defense.

"The main thing is that each combat brigade should be guaranteed to receive monthly replenishment of people so that they understand how to organize training in the brigade, how to conduct rotations and how to plan their work," the President said.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said about the details of this decision. According to him, it is a new approach to the distribution of mobilized people between military units before the start of basic training. The distribution should be fair, even and predictable.

Palisa explained that there will be fewer manual decisions on the distribution of personnel. Instead, a clear system will be put in place that will enable commanders to plan for the recovery and training of personnel.

The training of recruits will be as close as possible to the conditions of a particular brigade.

"Today, 37 combat brigades have the right to conduct basic military training on their own, and we will expand these capabilities. Where they do not have their own training capabilities yet, training will take place in training centers and training battalions of army corps, but with full support from instructors from the brigade," said the deputy head of the OP.

According to him, the innovation for the brigades is predictability, the ability to form their training cycles, coordinate units, and work with people more systematically. This step has been long overdue and directly affects the stability of the combat line.

Currently, the Presidential Office, together with the General Staff and commanders, continues to work on the details of implementation.