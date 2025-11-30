Combat brigades will receive fighters in a new way: Palisa explains

The deputy head of the OP said that the recruit should come to the unit where he will serve

The Ukrainian army will change its approach to the distribution of recruits between combat brigades, including training directly in units, reported deputy head of the Presidential Office Colonel Pavlo Palisa after a conversation with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

"Our common goal is simple and clear: each combat brigade should receive a predictable number of recruits. A soldier must come to the place where he will serve. And from the first day he should know: this is my unit, this is my commander, this is my team. It is here that I learn, get along, and it is with these people that I will go on missions," the official said.

Palisa reminded that there are currently many brigades in Ukraine that already have their own training capabilities – instructors and material resources: "And they will need to be strengthened so that they can accept people on time and train them well."

He noted that it is necessary to create such training opportunities in units that do not yet have them. The official acknowledged that this is not an easy job, but in his opinion, "there is no other way if we want to have a soldier who is ready for the specific equipment, tactics and conditions of his brigade."

At the same time, the colonel added, this does not mean that training centers should disappear.

"Yes, there will be a transition period. The decision is long overdue. Commanders are talking about it all the time, and we need to hear them. In recent weeks, I have had many conversations with brigade and corps commanders. They are also making their own proposals on how this can be done. Everyone wants the same thing: a fair, clear and predictable distribution that allows them to plan training and rotations, and not live in the chaos of manual decisions," said Palisa.

He added that he and the chief of the General Staff agreed to hold a joint meeting in the first week of December to agree on the numbers, mechanisms and stages of implementation of such innovations: "The next rate will be submitted to the president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] the most important thing for all of us is that the solution really works and helps those who are at zero today and those who will be in service tomorrow."