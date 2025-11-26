Zelensky instructed the military to reconsider manning brigades

The President emphasized that almost every combat brigade talks about fair distribution of personnel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to review the distribution of personnel between the brigades. He said this reported after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on November 26.

According to him, after his trip to the front, he received many requests from the military, including a fair distribution of soldiers between brigades.

"The replenishment of brigades with people should be reviewed, of course. Almost every combat brigade is talking about it," the President said.

He instructed the Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa to work on this issue with regard to the brigades that are directly on the front line. In the near future, they should prepare draft decisions and submit them to the President.