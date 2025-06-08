Fico promises to block sanctions against Russia that would "harm national interests" of Slovakia

The Prime Minister said he would never vote for sanctions that "could harm" Slovakia

Robert Fico (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country would block any European Union sanctions against Moscow that "harm the national interests" of Bratislava. The politician's reaction to a recent resolution by the Slovak parliament is reported by Reuters.

The document, adopted by deputies on June 5, calls on the government not to support new sanctions against Russia. Fico said that Slovakia wants to "remain constructive" within the European Union, but called the resolution "a political tool with a strong message."

The Prime Minister said he would never vote for sanctions that "could harm" Slovakia.

Fico also said that he could not support any measures that would stop the import of Russian nuclear fuel for Slovak nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the EU, but not at the expense of Slovakia," the politician believes.

Slovakia did not block previous EU sanctions, including the 17th package of restrictions, in particular against the Russian shadow fleet, adopted in May.