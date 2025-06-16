The Prime Minister of Slovakia reiterated that he supports Kyiv's European integration, but cannot imagine its accession to NATO

Robert Fitzo (Photo: EPA)

Pro-Russian Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said that Ukraine's membership in the European Union will bring his country more opportunities than negatives. The politician's words are reported by the Slovak newspaper Dennik N.

The Prime Minister again proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine.

The last time the two countries' cabinets met was in 2024 near Uzhhorod, and before that there was another meeting in the Slovak city of Mykhailivka. Fico had already expressed interest in a joint meeting in April 2025, but it never took place.

The politician also reiterated that he supports Ukraine's membership in the EU, but cannot imagine it joining NATO. He added that Ukraine must be "as prepared as possible."

The office of Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmec recommended in its analysis to support Ukraine's accession to the EU: although Kyiv's integration does not imply that Bratislava will start contributing more money to the EU budget than it receives from it, the country will lose some of its funding from the bloc. At the same time, this will be compensated by economic growth, the department noted.