Fierce urban battles rage in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk as Russian forces destroy Ukrainian positions

Illustrative photo: General Staff

Russian troops are engaged in intense urban combat in the towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, destroying some Ukrainian defensive positions, according to the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

In addition to fighting in the two cities, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novomarkove and Stupochky.

Over 170 artillery strikes targeted Chasiv Yar, while nearly 120 hit Toretsk. Russia also deployed various types of drones in the assaults.

"Due to enemy assault actions and firepower, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent a worsening of the tactical situation," the grouping's message reads.

The General Staff reported 10 combat clashes in the Kramatorsk sector over the past day, particularly near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 15 attacks near Krymske and Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk front remains the most active, with Ukrainian forces repelling 72 Russian assaults near settlements including Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriyivka, Dachne, and Ulakly.

On January 23, reports emerged that Russian troops set fire to a sewer collector near Chasiv Yar, likely to conceal evidence of their own casualties.