First Lady Olena Zelenska entered the list of the 25 most influential women in the world according to the Financial Times

Olena Zelenska (Photo: OP)

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska was included in the list of the 25 most influential women in the world according to the Financial Times. The corresponding rating is published on FT's website.

Zelenska was included in the rating by the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, who is one of the main allies of Ukraine in the international arena.

According to her, the first lady has become a symbol of stability for the whole world, as has President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The list was compiled by the most influential women in the world.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen , actress Margot Robbie, singer Beyoncé, Iranian human rights defender and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, and others also made the list.

In its annual rating, Politico did not recognize President Zelenskyy as the most influential person in Europe, as it was in 2022. Instead, he topped the "dreamers" category.

The second position in the list of "dreamers", according to Politico, belogns to the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who in 2014 said that Ukraine would never be able to return the Crimea occupied by the Russians. Only during the establishment of Putin's regime did he admit that Russia should de-occupy the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, and begin paying reparations.

At the same time, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who was dubbed the "green cardinal" of Ukraine, entered the top five of the rating for 2023.