Finnish Foreign Minister: Concessions of Ukrainian territories will only spur Russia's aggression

The problem with Putin cannot be solved at the expense of Ukraine, Valtonen said

Elina Valtonen (Photo: x.com/elinavaltonen)

Finland is against Ukraine making territorial concessions to Russia. This will not bring peace, but will only spur further Russian aggression, said Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, reports TRT Global.

"If parts of Ukraine's territory or elements of its sovereignty are sacrificed during the negotiations, we will not solve the fundamental problem, but, on the contrary, potentially deepen Russia's aggression," she said at the annual conference of ambassadors in Berlin.

The Finnish Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia's latest attacks, which she called the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war, clearly showed that Russia is not ready for a ceasefire and negotiations.

" Putin is waging hybrid warfare across Europe, influencing elections, disrupting GPS systems for air traffic, and deploying a shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea region. The problem with Putin cannot be solved at the expense of Ukraine," Valtonen said .

She emphasized that the allies should continue to provide "firm support" to Ukraine, strategically deter Russia's ambitions and limit its capabilities. The latter can be done by imposing "tough" trade and economic sanctions, as well as duties on Russian exports to the EU internal market.