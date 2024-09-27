Finnish president says Ukraine should join EU first, NATO later

Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join NATO by the end of the year

Alexander Stubb (Photo by ERA/KIMMO BRANDT)

Ukraine should first join the European Union and then NATO, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said at the Helsinki Security Forum.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"I think that the sort of sequence would be: EU membership first, and NATO membership second," he said.

When asked if he believes Ukraine could receive an invitation to join NATO by the end of the year, Stubb replied, "I would think that it's unrealistic."

However, he emphasized that in the long term, Ukraine's integration into the North Atlantic Alliance is feasible.

"Don't hang everything on getting an invitation now. It is going to happen. It's a step-by-step process. Russia wanted to avoid at all costs getting NATO to its borders. It got Finland, it got Sweden, it will get Ukraine and all of those countries that want to join the Alliance," Stubb concluded.

Read also: Finland President Stubb on war in Ukraine: Critical, but better than three months ago