Fire Point case: NABU did not report a single suspicion at the end of 2025

Detectives are checking the facts of possible overpricing during the conclusion of drone contracts and whether officials knew about it

NABU (Illustrative photo: NABU press service)

As of the end of December 2025, no suspicions have been announced in the investigation into Fire Point, which is suspected of alleged price gouging. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau LIGA.net in response to an information request.

"As of now, no one has been notified of suspicion within the framework of the said criminal proceedings. It is not possible to disclose other requested information due to the secrecy of the investigation," the agency said.

Currently, NABU detectives under the supervision of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office continue to investigate possible price gouging and misleading the government regarding the supply of drones.

The investigation is looking into the possibility that officials of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the State Service for Special Communications and other government agencies may have artificially inflated production costs when concluding and executing government contracts for the purchase of unmanned systems. We are talking about the cost of materials and components.

According to the detectives, as a result of these actions, the defendants in the proceedings could have misappropriated budget funds and laundered them, which became the subject of the pre-trial investigation.

Currently, the facts of possible overpricing of unmanned systems by six domestic manufacturers, including Fire Point, are being checked. The detectives are also checking whether the officials of the mentioned ministries were aware of the fact of overpricing.

Reference. Fire Point is a Ukrainian defense technology company founded in 2022. Its flagship products are the FP-1 long-range unmanned aerial vehicle and the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile.