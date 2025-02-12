First Ramstein meeting under British chairmanship with participation of new Pentagon chief starts

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is attending the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels to discuss critical issues related to military aid and long-term defense solutions for Ukraine, the country's Defense Ministry reports.

The meeting, held in the Ramstein format, is chaired by UK Defense Secretary John Healey and includes the new U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Key agenda items include:

Stable and timely military aid in 2025: Ensuring the continuous supply of military assistance to Ukraine throughout the year.

Ensuring the continuous supply of military assistance to Ukraine throughout the year. Accelerating delivery of critical weapons: Focusing on the urgent need for air defense systems, aircraft, and ammunition.

Focusing on the urgent need for air defense systems, aircraft, and ammunition. Investments in Ukraine's defense industry: Exploring joint projects with European partners to boost Ukraine's defense manufacturing capabilities.

According to Minister Umerov, long-term solutions will also be discussed and include:

Expanding defense production in Ukraine: Increasing Ukraine's ability to produce its own defense equipment.

Increasing Ukraine's ability to produce its own defense equipment. Funding Ukraine's defense industrial complex: Supporting the creation of new defense enterprises in Ukraine.

Supporting the creation of new defense enterprises in Ukraine. Increasing weapon supplies from European defense capabilities: Leveraging European defense industries to enhance weapon supplies to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian defense chief also said that, in addition to Ramstein, key events for the security of Ukraine and the world will take place this week, including:

Ukraine-NATO Council Meeting: A high-level meeting to discuss Ukraine's security and cooperation with NATO.

A high-level meeting to discuss Ukraine's security and cooperation with NATO. Munich Security Conference: A key event for global security discussions.

Umerov will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with allied defense ministers. The main goal is to strengthen military cooperation and provide real mechanisms to support Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready for negotiations to end the war. But a just and lasting peace is possible only when Ukraine is strong on the battlefield," he said.

According to WP, the new Pentagon chief is not expected to announce any military aid to Ukraine at the 26th Ramstein format meeting.