Five Russian officers are suspected of shelling Kherson region and killing 113 people

The occupants commanded targeted attacks on houses and hospitals, law enforcement officials said

The attack on Kherson on March 11, 2023 (Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Four Russian generals and a colonel have been notified in absentia of suspicion of committing war crimes. According to , the Security Service of Ukraine, they may be involved in massive shelling of the de-occupied part of Kherson region.

We are talking about:

→ the former commander of the Dnipro military group, Colonel General Oleh Makarevych, who held this position until the fall of 2023;

→ Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of the "Dnipro" military grouping, Major General Volodymyr Omelyanovych;

→ Lieutenant General Arkadiy Marzoev, Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet;

→ Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet Coastal Troops, Major General Viktor Bedryk;

→ Colonel Mykola Horaychuk, Chief of Missile Troops and Artillery of the 22nd Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet.

Illustration: SBU

The investigation found that, while in office in January-October 2023, they commanded artillery strikes on civilian buildings on the right bank of the Kherson region.

They targeted residential areas, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure with multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery systems, and towed large-caliber howitzers. The attacks were carried out from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

According to law enforcement, at least 113 local residents, including three children, were killed in the attacks. More than 280 other adults and children were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Based on the evidence collected, all five were served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of committing war crimes that resulted in the deaths of people.