He commanded the Iskander attack on Odesa. SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian colonel

Colonel Lederer ordered an attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa on April 29, 2024

Russia's strike on Odesa on April 29, 2024 (Photo: SES)

The Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to a Russian colonel who commanded iskander attack on Odesa on April 29, 2024. Eight people were killed, including a child, reported in the SBU.

According to the investigation, the shelling was commanded by Russian Colonel Yevgeny Lederer, who was then the head of the 12th Missile Brigade of the Southern Military District of Russia.

It was he who ordered his subordinates to use ballistic weapons against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa. The occupiers used an Iskander-M tactical missile system with a cluster warhead for the attack.

A few minutes later, the munition exploded in the air over Odesa, and the shell fragments hit a large area of the city.

One of Odesa's recreational areas, a popular vacation spot for locals, was hit.

SBU investigators served Lederer with a notice of suspicion of a war crime committed by a group of individuals by prior conspiracy.

Russian Colonel Yevhen Lederer (Photo: SBU)