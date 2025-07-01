A suspicion notice has been issued to the commander of the Russian air regiment that attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced an in absentia suspicion against the commander of a separate Russian long-range aviation regiment, who ordered his subordinates to shell the energy infrastructure and residential buildings of Ukrainian cities with Kinzhal missiles. This was reported by the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General .
A Russian colonel, Alexey Yamakida, who held the position of commander of the 44th Separate Aviation Regiment of Special Purpose of the Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation, has been charged.
According to the investigation, between October 2022 and March 2023, the defendant in the case gave orders to his subordinates to carry out airstrikes on energy facilities in Ukraine.
Russian military forces used Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile systems to carry out the attacks.
In addition, the enemy regularly used long-range weapons for massive strikes against residential buildings in Ukrainian cities and towns.
Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed Yamakidi of his in absentia suspicion of committing war crimes in pre-arranged conspiracy with a group of persons. Ukrainian law provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years for this crime.
Law enforcement agencies are taking comprehensive measures to bring the suspect to justice.
- Ukrainian law enforcement agencies continue to identify Russian military personnel involved in committing crimes on the territory of Ukraine and to announce suspicions against them.
- Yes, on June 24, it was reported that investigators of the National Police identified the individuals and notified three guards of a torture chamber in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, of suspicion of committing war crimes.
- On the same day, the SBU reported that the identities of three Russian servicemen involved in the murders of civilians during the temporary occupation of part of the Kyiv region had been established. They have been charged in absentia.