Police report suspicions to three guards of Russian torture center in Kharkiv region – photo

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

National Police investigators have identified and reported suspicions of war crimes against three guards of a torture center in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, the National Police reports .

Three men aged 41 to 51 were members of illegal armed formations and served as guards over illegally detained Ukrainians in the Vovchansk torture center, which was the largest during the occupation of the region by Russian troops.

According to the investigation, the torture chamber was set up on the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant. The occupiers brought pro-Ukrainian citizens here, where they were tortured and subjected to psychological pressure.

The suspects forced people to perform physical labor for the occupiers. In particular, they forced them to dig trenches, build dugouts, and set up firing points and defensive positions on the territory of the plant, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law.

The police identified the guards and collected evidence of their involvement in the war crime.

One of the defendants in the case has a medical degree, another worked at a mine in the Donetsk region, and another traveled to Russia for employment.

All were informed of suspicion of committing war crimes committed by a group of individuals. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.