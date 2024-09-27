Forcing Ukraine to cede territory is unacceptable, says Harris

Kamala Harris noted that these are not proposals for peace, but proposals for surrender

Kamala Harris and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Ting Shen/EPA)

Some American politicians are suggesting that Ukraine should give up its territories in exchange for peace, but this is unacceptable, U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Harris emphasized that the war cannot end without Ukraine's involvement.

She noted that there are politicians in the U.S. who want to force Ukraine to abandon its sovereign territories and security partnerships with other nations.

"These proposals are the same of those of Putin, and let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable," Harris said.

On September 12, Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance stated that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election, he could propose a plan to end the war by establishing a "demilitarized zone" on Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, and Ukraine would have to forgo joining NATO.

