FOREIGN MINISTRY: Russian-speaking man attacks family speaking Ukrainian in Switzerland

A Russian-speaking man threatened his family with death and used physical violence on the train

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

In Switzerland, a Russian-speaking man attacked a Ukrainian family on a train. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to law enforcement, reported foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine has asked Swiss law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and ensure accountability.

"Such behavior should not be tolerated," Tikhiy said.

On published in the video, a Russian-speaking man threatened the family with death and used physical violence. The family told 20 Minuten that the man was allegedly a Russian citizen.

"When he heard that we spoke Ukrainian, he started insulting us," a man living in Switzerland told the publication.

The police confirmed the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing. Both the family and the man expressed their intention to file a complaint.