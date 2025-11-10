Former French President Sarkozy released from prison: court sees no risk of conspiracy

Sarkozy said that prison is "very hard" and very exhausting

Nicolas Sarkozy (Photo: EPA / TERESA SUAREZ)

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was released from prison on November 10 after 20 days in jail. He was placed under judicial supervision, reports Le Figaro.

Sarkozy leaves La Sante prison around 15:00 (16:00 Kyiv time) under escort.

"The pre-trial detention was not justified. There is no risk of concealment of evidence, pressure or collusion," the Paris Court of Appeal ruled .

He is banned from leaving the country and from contacting key figures in the case and others, including Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin and his staff.

"The next step is the appeal hearing. Our task, Nicolas Sarkozy's and our own, is to prepare for this appeal hearing," said Sarkozy's lawyer Christophe Ingrain.

Sarkozy himself addressed the court at the end of the hearing. He stated that he had never had the thought or intention of asking for money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"I never thought I would live to be 70 and go to prison. This is an imposed test. It is hard, very hard. It leaves its mark on every prisoner because it is exhausting. I realize the seriousness of the charges against me, but three weeks in La Sante prison will not change my attitude," he said .