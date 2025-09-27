Gill admitted to taking bribes in exchange for pro-Russian statements when he was a member of the European Parliament

Oleh Voloshyn (Photo: OPFL press service)

The former leader of the Reform UK party in Wales, Nathan Gill, has admitted that he received bribes from Ukrainian ex-MP Oleh Voloshyn in exchange for pro-Russian statements while he was a member of the European Parliament. About reports Politico.

Hill admitted that he received money for pro-Russian statements from Oleh Voloshyn, a former Ukrainian MP from the OPFL, who was sanctioned by the United States for his cooperation with the Kremlin.

on September 26, Gill pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption committed between December 2018 and July 2019 and, according to his lawyer, could face a prison sentence.

Prosecutor Mark Haywood said in court that the WhatsApp correspondence between Hill and Voloshyn contained agreements under which the then MEP was to raise relevant questions in parliament, contact senior European Commission officials, make statements and organize events.

According to the indictment, Gill also organized the participation of MEPs in the programs of the 112 Ukraine TV channel, which was closed in 2021 as part of sanctions against its owner, pro-Russian businessman Taras Kozak.

Gill was a member of the European Parliament from July 2014 to January 2020 for the UKIP party, and later for the Brexit party before Britain left the EU.

He resigned from Reform UK in May 2021 after an unsuccessful bid to be elected to the Welsh Parliament.