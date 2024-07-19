Former MP Farion shot in Lviv, critical with gunshot wound to head

The shooter has not yet been detained, the police are taking the necessary measures

Iryna Farion (photo - LIGA.net)

Former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion was shot in Lviv and is in critical condition at the hospital, as was reported to LIGA.net by Svoboda party spokesperson Khrystyna Ravliuk.

"She's in the hospital in serious condition. No one has been detained yet, relevant investigative actions are underway," said Ravliuk.

Lviv regional police confirmed a public figure was shot in Lviv but did not name her. Farion was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police received reports of the shooting on July 19 at 19:30 on Masaryka Street.

A special police operation is underway in Lviv and the Lviv Oblast, involving all police services and units in the region.

Law enforcement is taking all measures to locate and detain the shooter.

UPDATE 20:55: Liubomyr Melnychuk, head of Lviv's Svoboda party organization, told NTA that Farion is in critical condition. The assassination attempt occurred near her apartment building on Masaryka Street.

The journalist noted that NTA received information from subscribers living on Masaryka Street that a "strange young man" had been spotted in the building's courtyard for over a week. Melnychuk said Farion had not reported anything like this to him.

UPDATE 21:05: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported the attack on Farion is being treated as attempted murder.

Police and other services are working at the shooting scene, have witness testimonies, and are reviewing surveillance camera footage.

"The crime investigation is in an active phase," Klymenko said, urging anyone with information to contact the police.