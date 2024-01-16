House Speaker Johnson won't budge in US border fight to speed up Ukraine aid – Fox News

House Speaker Johnson has privately told Republicans he will not support any border security deal being debated in the Senate

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson signaled he would not bend on border security demands. This could jeopardize continued aid to Ukraine, reports Fox News with reference to one of the legislators from the Republican Party.

Johnson said at the Republican conference on Jan. 14 that the House would not support anything other than the HR2 act on border security with Mexico, according to a reporter.

The document is a return to the policy of the administration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, which includes the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, but the majority of the Democratic Party in the US Senate and the White House have called it a "nostarter".

Republicans were also told at the conference that the Senate is close to a deal on the border.

Another Republican lawmaker said he didn't think any of his colleagues in the House wanted a deal with the Senate.

"Where’s the border security in it? We need H.R.2 or a functional alternative, but the speaker makes a good point when he says the president unilaterally made over 60 policy changes that dismantled our border security and got us here. He can unilaterally fix it today without any legislative action," he stated.

On January 4, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives come back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day" about funds for Ukraine.

Budget negotiations are being conducted separately from consideration of the White House's multibillion-dollar request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.