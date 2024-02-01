FP claims US, Germany objections hamper Ukraine's NATO aspirations, State Dept denies this

Foreign Policy wrote that the United States and Germany opposed Ukraine joining NATO during the war. US State Department refuted these reports

Matthew Miller (Photo: screenshot from the video)

Foreign Policy wrote that Ukraine and the countries of Eastern Europe want it to join NATO as soon as possible, but Germany and the United States oppose this. The State Department denied this.

FP claims that Ukraine and its most determined supporters are pushing NATO to formally invite Kyiv to the alliance, but America and Germany are resisting.

Journalists write that Washington and Berlin consider it dangerous for Ukraine to join NATO while the war continues, because they fear a war between Russia and the Alliance.

At the same time, it is believed that in the future they support Ukraine joining the union.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called such reports "incorrect" at a briefing.

"You’ve heard the President himself as well as the Secretary say it a number of times, that Ukraine will be a member of NATO," the diplomat said.

On July 11, 2023, the final communique of the NATO summit in Vilnius was published. Ukraine did not receive an invitation, but it was agreed that there was no need for a MAP.

On November 29, at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the adapted Annual National Program for further reform to meet the requirements of the Alliance was presented.

On January 5, 2024, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the establishment of a separate committee in the parliament, which will deal with the adaptation of Ukrainian laws to NATO standards.