France may send six Mirage 2000-5F jets to Ukraine

Initial reports mentioned three jets, but now the number has increased to six

Mirage 2000-5F aircraft (Photo by ERA)

France plans to transfer six Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets to Ukraine, instead of the previously reported three, according to MP Frank Giletti's budget report on "preparation and use of aviation forces," as reported by Zone Militaire.

The exact delivery timeline remains unclear, but it is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2025.

The relevance of transferring the Mirage jets will depend on the total number of aircraft provided.

In October, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed that the jets would be modified to carry air-to-ground missiles. Additionally, their electronic warfare systems will be upgraded.

Reference. The Mirage 2000-5F is a modernized version designed for the French Air Force. It can carry MICA-EM guided missiles with active radar homing, enabling a "fire-and-forget" capability.