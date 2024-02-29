France may send soldiers to Ukraine to protect certain borders, says PM Attal

Russia poses a direct and immediate threat to France at all levels, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has said

Gabriel Attal (Photo: EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN)

France could send its soldiers to Ukraine to "protect a certain number of borders," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced during a speech in the Senate, Public Senat quotes him.

No one in France can accept Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine.

"Russia has changed its position. Its position has become tougher in the context of this conflict, as well as in relation to us, France and allies, through the proliferation of false information to cause confusion or cyberattacks," Attal said.

The reality is that Russia is a direct and immediate threat to France "at all levels," said the premier.

"When we talk about French soldiers, we can definitely talk about soldiers who are training for air defense or the protection of a certain number of borders," Attal said.

LIGA.net's source in the Defense Forces stated that it is still unclear whether it is technically possible to have foreign military control Ukrainian air defense systems.

Earlier, French leader Emmanuel Macron said that "nothing should be ruled out" in the context of sending NATO ground troops to Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has no intention of sending its troops to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic and Poland do not consider the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said that their countries will not send troops to Ukraine.

Subsequently, Spain and Italy disagreed with France's proposal to send European ground troops to Ukraine. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, considers this proposal to be "Macron's idea".