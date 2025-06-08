French auto giant Renault to produce drones in Ukraine – France Info
French automotive giant Renault intends to create a drone production plant in Ukraine, public radio station France Info reports, citing its own sources.
According to media reports, Renault will team up with French small and medium-sized defense businesses to create production lines, and the facilities themselves will be located several dozen or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.
At the same time, the car company told France Info that the government had indeed contacted them, but noted that "at this stage, no decision has yet been made."
"This partnership is a turning point, more than three years after the start of the [full-scale] war in Ukraine, and a symbol in a time of rearmament in Europe and announcements of massive investments in the defense industry," the media believes.
- For the first time, the French automaker and defense companies will manufacture drones in Ukraine, announced the country's Defense Minister Lecornu on June 6.
The official noted that the drones will be intended for Ukrainians, but at the same time, the French are also going to provide them to their military to conduct constant tactical and operational training in accordance with the realities of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. The minister did not specify what type these UAVs will be.
Lecornu also noted that there is no need to "ask French citizens" to go and work on the production line that will be created in Ukraine. The official noted that Ukrainians are better than the French in developing drones and, above all, doctrine for them.