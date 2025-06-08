French auto giant Renault to produce drones in Ukraine – France Info

The company says they have been contacted by the government, but no decision has been made yet

French automotive giant Renault intends to create a drone production plant in Ukraine, public radio station France Info reports, citing its own sources.

According to media reports, Renault will team up with French small and medium-sized defense businesses to create production lines, and the facilities themselves will be located several dozen or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

At the same time, the car company told France Info that the government had indeed contacted them, but noted that "at this stage, no decision has yet been made."

"This partnership is a turning point, more than three years after the start of the [full-scale] war in Ukraine, and a symbol in a time of rearmament in Europe and announcements of massive investments in the defense industry," the media believes.

