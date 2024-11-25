French foreign minister defends Ukraine's right to use long-range missiles, urges stronger support

According to the French foreign minister, the country does not rule out sending its troops to participate in hostilities

Jean-Noël Barrot (Photo: the diplomat's page on X)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told BBC that allies should not establish "red lines" regarding assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing Kyiv’s right to use French long-range missiles for self-defense.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Barrot reaffirmed that Ukraine is entitled to use advanced weaponry, including French-supplied missiles, against Russian targets for defensive purposes. However, he declined to confirm whether such strikes have already occurred.

"The principle has been set... our messages to President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy have been well received," the diplomat said.

Barrot hinted at a potential expansion of France’s involvement, stating that deploying French troops to the conflict remains an option. He stressed that support for Ukraine will continue "for as long as necessary," citing the broader implications for European security.

"Each time the Russian army progresses by one square kilometre, the threat gets one square kilometre closer to Europe," Barrot warned.

The minister also called for increased European defense spending, urging countries to "do more" to sustain Ukraine’s resistance and deter Russian aggression.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on November 12 to "raise the cost" for Moscow.

On November 18, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Ukraine should use EU missiles to strike deep into Russia.

On November 19, Macron praised U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against Russia, reiterating the importance of unified support for Kyiv.