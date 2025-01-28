French Mirage jets to join Ukraine’s Air Force in first quarter of 2025, says FM Barrot

These fighter jets will be equipped with missiles and enhanced electronic warfare systems, as stated by French Defense Minister Jean-Noël Barrot

Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet (Photo: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO)

Ukraine will receive French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced during an interview with Sud Radio.

"French Mirages will soon be flying in Ukrainian skies. This will happen by the end of the first quarter of this year," Barrot said.

Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu previously confirmed the same timeline for the delivery of the combat aircraft. The jets will be equipped with air-to-ground missiles and enhanced electronic warfare systems.

"The goal is to equip them with air-to-ground combat capabilities and strengthen their electronic warfare systems. But the most important aspect is the training of pilots and mechanics, which is ongoing in Nancy," Lecornu stated.

On June 6, 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in Normandy that France would transfer several Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and take responsibility for training Ukrainian pilots. France will organize six-month pilot training courses starting in the summer of 2024.